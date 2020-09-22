No fans allowed at first two BYU home football games

Fans will not be allowed to watch Saturday's game against Troy or Oct. 2 game against Louisiana Tech

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – There will be no fans allowed to watch BYU’s first two home football games this Saturday against Troy and October 2nd against Louisiana Tech, after the state of Utah’s announcement today moving Provo from low (yellow) to a moderate (orange) risk COVID-19 designation.

Originally, 6,000 fans were going to be allowed to watch Saturday’s home opener against Troy.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. Tickets purchased for the Troy game will be honored for the first home game once the state designation changes to allow BYU to host fans in the stadium. Ticket holders who are interested in receiving a refund for the Troy tickets can email the BYU Ticket Office at BYUtickets@byu.edu.

BYU’s game at Army on September 19th was postponed after several BYU players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.