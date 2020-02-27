‘No comment’: Chad Daybell refuses to speak to ABC reporter about missing Idaho children

KAUAI, HAWAII (ABC4 News) – Lori Vallow Daybell’s new husband Chad was not in a talkative mood when he was approached by ABC News reporter Marcus Moore at a gas station Tuesday.

“Are the kids OK?” Moore asked. “Can you tell me?”

“I can’t comment,” Daybell replied. “I just can’t comment.”

Daybell’s new wife Lori remained in a Kauai Jail cell Wednesday on $5 million bail for child desertion and obstruction charges. Her 7-year-old son, Joshua J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan seemingly vanished from Rexburg, Idaho in September and haven’t been seen or heard from since.

“Is there anything you’d like to say to people at all, who are number one, concerned about the kids or concerned about you and your wife? Anything at all you want to say to them?”, Moore asked.

“Just grateful for any support,” Mr. Daybell replied. “We just have to wait for the legal process to work through.”

“Can you tell me Mr. Daybell, are the kids OK?”, Moore asked.

“I have to go. No comment,” Daybell answered getting into his vehicle.

On Monday, Daybell was seen arriving at the Kauai Jail where Lori is held.

In the latest twist of the case, Brandon Boudreaux the ex-husband of Lori’s niece Melani claims that his ex-wife knows where J.J. And Tylee are but is refusing to cooperate with investigators. In a child support petition filed in Maricopa County, Arizona Brandon alleges Melani “is involved in a cult where numerous members, adults and children alike, have been being killed off like flies.”

Lori’s brother Alex Cox shot her husband Charles Vallow to death in July, Chad’s wife Tammy died in October and Cox was found dead in an Arizona home in December.

J.J.’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock who have offered a $20,000 reward for the children, say they hope Lori’s recent arrest and incarceration will finally lead to some answers.

“As good as this news is, is as bad as it is also because we still don’t have the children,” Larry said in a recent interview.

Lori’s attorney is fighting her extradition back to Madison County, Idaho. She was scheduled to have a bail hearing Wednesday.

