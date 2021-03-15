No bull: Centerville and DWR officers remove wayward male moose from neighborhood

CENTERVILLE (ABC4 News) – Centerville Police had to deal with a potentially dangerous trespasser with absolutely no regard for the law Sunday, a two-year-old weighing 900 pounds.

The perpetrator was a young male moose spotted around 7:45 am Sunday in the intersection of Parrish Lane and Main Street. The wayward bull then wandered into a residential neighborhood, cutting across yards and hopping fences.

Officers Troy Cash and Alex Farnes were the first to respond to the call. Their assignment was to keep track of the moose until Division of Wildlife Resources personnel could get there… and keep everyone safe in the meantime.

“There’s so many people who were out walking. Walking their dogs. Walking with their families to church, things like that,” Officer Cash told ABC4 News. “I’m just like ‘Please don’t let anybody be in the path of this moose’ because I’ve encountered moose myself up in the mountains and sometimes they’re not very nice. They’re dangerous animals.”

Officer Cash said this moose was in no mood to cooperate as they cornered him in a backyard.

“He was grumpy,” Officer Cash said. “He put his head down and was actually coming at one of the DWR guys. He hopped over a fence and I ran back to my vehicle because we were like ‘We don’t know what he was going to do’.”

Luckily no people or pets were injured because a DWR officer was able to shoot the moose with a tranquilizer dart and then relocate him to a remote area of East Canyon in Morgan County.

ABC4 will have much more on this moose pursuit Tuesday night at ten on “Behind the Badge”.