‘No body, no case’: New details released in murder of St. George woman shot and killed

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three individuals have now been charged with murder and kidnapping after allegedly taking a St. George woman to a remote area in western Iron County, where she was shot and killed.

Charging documents filed Thursday out of Iron County’s Fifth District Court provides a harrowing portrait of 26-year-old Stevie Wilkerson’s final hours.

Exactly two weeks after Wilkerson was reported missing on Aug. 9, a group of hunters scouting for elk came across her body, according to Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner determined from a preliminary autopsy that Wilkerson died of a gunshot wound.

Two suspects in the case, 30-year-old Joseph Edward Fought of North Carolina and 27-year-old Brittany Edward Phillips of Missouri, were originally charged with possessing a stolen vehicle out of Arkansas and extradited from California after being arrested on Aug. 31.

Maida Janet Martinez, 35, originally described in court documents as a witness who first provided information to authorities about Wilkerson, is now accused of actively participating in the victim’s murder.

Martinez and Fought have now been charged with aggravated murder, a capital offense; and kidnapping, a second-degree felony. Both could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Phillips has also been charged with murder, a first-degree felony but not a capital offense, and kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

Wilkerson was last seen leaving the Claridge Inn at 1187 S. Bluff in St. George and getting into a white Chevy pickup truck with the three suspects, according to hotel video surveillance footage.

Martinez told Iron County investigators that the group went for a drive and began “teasing and being mean” to Wilkerson, who was sitting in the back seat. During the drive, Martinez stated she and Fought punched the victim several times in the face, causing her to bleed, the charges state.

Phillips stated that Wilkerson wanted to get out of the truck but was not allowed to get out, documents state.

“Cell phone data indicated that everyone’s cell phone inside the vehicle had been turned off before they left St. George,” according to charging documents.

The truck at one point stopped on a dirt road in the city of Enterprise, where Fought, carrying a handgun, and Martinez forced the victim out of the vehicle, the charges state. Phillips continued driving before making a U-turn. When they got back in the vehicle, Wilkerson was not with them.

“Phillips stated that Fought said, ‘No body, no case,’” the charges state. Martinez also stated that Fought later told her he had killed Wilkerson.

Fought, Phillips, and Martinez then reportedly drove to Cedar City and stopped for fast food before driving on I-15 back to St. George.

Cell phone location data indicates the cell phones in the truck were turned back on in Iron County, pinging off of a tower near Kanarraville. Authorities revealed they later discovered Martinez was using Wilkerson’s cell phone after she had been killed.

Both Fought and Phillips remain in Iron County Jail without bail, while Martinez is currently in custody at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane.