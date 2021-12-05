Nice, clean air thanks to overnight cold front

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! Enjoy the nice and clean air thanks to a cold front that moved through last night that cooled us down just enough overhead to help mix out all of the gunk here in the valleys.

Walking out of the door this morning the haze will be gone and we start off with some clouds overhead but we remain dry. Air quality will be much improved as we stay in the green throughout the entire day. It seems like it has been ages since that has been said! Winds do begin to pick up some during the day with a more northerly flow to it as well. This will lend to the slightly chillier temperatures that we will see in northern Utah but still pretty warm in southern Utah.

Highs will be in the 40s for most of us in the north but in the south we can still expect highs to be in the 50s and 60s to close out the weekend. Cloud cover picks up slightly heading into the evening but we remain dry still. Evening temperatures will be cooler as the cold front had the chance to help us have our temperatures closer to where we should be now. Looking to the start of the work week we can expect a storm system moving in bringing us some valley rain and mountain snow.

In short, we finally get rid of the inversion thanks to the cold front!

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!