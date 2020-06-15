Nibley Park, much more than Utah’s oldest public golf course

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For years of summer days, people have flocked to amusement parks. Many are gone, but you will be amazed to know one of the biggest and best was right along 7th East in Salt Lake City, Craig Wirth says it’s a nearly forgotten story.

If you drive on 7th East and 27th South you see the Nibley Park Golf Course, but you also see the ghost of a resort that once had 40+ thousand people riding thrill rides.

Nibley Park is Utah’s oldest public golf course, it dated back to 1922. But before that, it was the magnificent Wandamere Amusement Park.

Craig says this story is one of those stories of a place you can’t even imagine existed…