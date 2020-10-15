New wildfire reported near Kanab

KANAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Fire Info is reporting a new wildfire has started just east of Kanab.

The new fire reportedly started approximately 31 miles east of Kanab, at Mile Marker 30 on State Road 89.

The fire, named #KaibabGulchFire, is estimated to be at about 70 acres. No other information was available.

An update will be provided once additional details are released.

