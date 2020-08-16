New wildfire burning in Cedar City burns 300 acres

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to Utah Fire Info, crews are working to contain a new fire burning in Cedar City Sunday evening.

The fire, located west of Cedar City in Hamlin Valley in Beaver County is being called the Cougar Fire. It is estimated to have burned around 300 acres.

Fire crews say a few outbuildings are threatened but no homes are in danger at this time. Firefighters are working on contacting hunters in the area to make sure they are safe.

Multiple resources including aircraft are on scene.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.