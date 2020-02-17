New Utah Royals head coach Craig Harrington joins Real Sports Live

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – New Utah Royals FC head coach Craig Harrington stopped by Real Sports Live to talk about becoming the second coach in franchise history.

Harrington, a former assistant coach for the Chicago Red Stars, was hired to replace Laura Harvey, who left to become a coach on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Harrington also has MLS experience with the L.A. Galaxy and with the international team from Turks and Caicos.

The Royals, who have narrowly missed the NWSL playoffs in each of its first two seasons, open the 2020 season April 18th.

