New Utah based Breeze Airways to recruit flight attendants from UVU

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new Utah-based airline is set to take flight in 2021 and they are taking a somewhat unique approach in hiring their flight attendants. Breeze Airways has now started to accept applications for flight attendant positions specifically for ‘seriously nice’ Utah Valley University students.

UVU students will first need to be interviewed and selected for the Breeze Flight Attendant UVU Flight Study Program and will also need to be enrolled online full-time at UVU (30 hours per year). Students applying for the program must also plan on completing their online UVU degree in four years and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

UVU students who are selected to participate and meet the program’s requirements will be paid in-state and out of state tuition for most online UVU programs up to $6,000 a year. Participating UVU students will also receive corporate/shared housing at locations deemed by Breeze Airways, transportation to/from the airport for work, one paid trip home per month, and a monthly salary.

The unique new airline is founded by David Neeleman who is also the founder of JetBlue, Westjet, Azul, Morris Air, and Open Skies. Neeleman says of his new airline, “We can cut the fare in half and get them there faster, and we’re going to do it in a completely new way.”

Breeze Airways aims to make traveling simpler, affordable, and convenient while improving their guest’s travel experience using technology, ingenuity, and kindness.

In an Associated Press article about Neeleman’s new efforts, he says, “I never started an airline just to start an airline, right now, we see some pretty gaping holes in the industry.”

In addition to their unique flight attendant hiring approach, the airline will also take the trailblazing approach of beginning non-stop flights to underserved/small market airports.

The airline will also attempt to make the flying process as convenient as possible by launching an app-based tool kit for customers.

“The goal is to have our customers … never having to speak with anybody, if they don’t want to,” Neeleman said in the Associated Press. “Add a car, add a hotel, cancel a flight, make changes, it will all be there at your fingertips. Completely hassle-free flying.”

Breeze Airways was originally announced before COVID-19 ever reached the United States but now, attempting to launch a new airline in the midst of a pandemic seems a little daunting. On the company’s website, they acknowledge the struggle by saying, “As difficult as this has been, it’s heartwarming to see the sort of humanity and compassion people have shown one another worldwide.”

The website also adds, “To that end, we want to assure you that while we’ll continue to regularly review online applications, the impact of COVID-19 on our industry requires that we focus our energy on only those positions we determine to be vital to our business plan.”

To apply to their UVU Flight Attendant Program or to see other job listings, visit flybreeze.com.