New South Salt Lake Police public safety building named after fallen officer

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A special event was held Sunday to honor the life of a South Salt Lake police officer who died in the line of duty last year.

Lawmakers and police officials, along with colleagues, friends and family of the fallen officer gathered for the dedication of the new David P. Romrell Public Safety Building in South Salt Lake.

“Today my heart is filled with pride for my husband,” David Romrell’s wife Elizabeth Romrell said. “It is a tremendous honor to forever have his name etched into the history of south salt lake with the renaming of this building.”

The new building is located at 2835 South Main Street.

Officer David Romrell, 31, died Nov 24, 2018 while attempting to approach the vehicle of a suspect in a robbery. As the suspect accelerated towards Officer Romrell and another officer, they both fired, fatally striking the suspect.

Romrell was struck by the suspects car during the incident and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

He was buried on Dec 5 and left behind a wife and 4-month old son.

