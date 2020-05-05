Money tight? And you’re in need of food? Visit new SLC emergency food distribution site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Education Foundation and the Mayor’s Office are helping those in need with several emergency food distribution sites, and now there’s a new location in the capitol city.

If you’re in need of food during these difficult times, you can pick up a free bag of food (by walking or car pick up) at the Finch Art Gallery, now, every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s our understanding that the school district foundation is seeing a higher need in this area,” said Audrey Pierce, the Emergency Management critical infrastructure liaison. “So, we’re just trying to off-set how much food they were handing out themselves.”

“Families are in need. We’ve heard loud and clear,” said James Yapias, the Salt Lake Education Foundation executive director. “Families really are you know, many of them don’t have jobs and they need that extra support. And we feel that this is just needed for our community.”

May 5th is the first Tuesday you can pick up food at this Salt Lake City emergency distribution location for you and your family – and no questions asked.

“If people come through, we just ask them to pop their trunk, we give them a bag and they move on,” Pierce said. “It’s a really easy process.”

Inside each bag, items may vary, but many include: chips, tuna and rice, according to Yapias, who said this bag can last people about three to four days, depending on the family size.

Yapias tells ABC4 News they plan for this emergency distribution site to be open until the end of the summer.

To donate, visit the Salt Lake Education Foundation.

If you are in need of food, the following locations are ready to help:

Community Learning Center Food Distribution

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

Rose Park Community Learning Center: 1105 W. 1000 N., Salt Lake City, Utah

Liberty Community Learning Center (CLC entrance and east side): 1078 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City, Utah

Glendale Community Learning Center: 1388 S. 1340 W. Navajo Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Emergency Support Hotline

Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm.

SLCSD families who are in need of resources can call 801-301-6476 to ask for help.

New food support

Art Barn Food Distribution (Finch Art Gallery), 54 Finch Lane, Salt Lake City. Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For the Kids Food Distribution

An additional 100 food bags will be given out every Tuesday during “Grab and Go” meal service 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm at:

Backman Elementary, 601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)



Edison Elementary, 430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of school)



Escalante Elementary, 1810 West 900 North, Salt Lake City (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 North)



Liberty Elementary, 1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City (Southeast Parking Area)



Meadowlark Elementary, 497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City (Northeast Parking Area)

