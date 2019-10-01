New set of crosses placed at ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign to honor 1 October mass shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In 1999, Greg Zanis began delivering wooden crosses to mass shooting sites. Since then, Zanis has created more than 26,000 crosses. On Monday night, he placed a new set of crosses at the ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign. It was done in honor of Tuesday, October 1st, which also marks the two years anniversary since 58 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

When asked why he felt it was important to make the crosses, Zanis said, “It’s very simple: I’m not a politician. I’m not a gun guy. I’m not a church guy. I just want families to have their children remembered.”

Greg Zanis is a carpenter from Aurora, Colorado.

“We have a country that has so much blood on its ground. I don’t have any solutions,” Zanis said.

For Zanis, carving the crosses is a heartbreaking routine that he says he will never get used to.

“I leave for Santa Fe and then no sooner I get in my truck, and I have to go to El Paso too,” he said. “How can I say that in the last two years I’ve been to Texas four times for mass shootings?”

Zanis makes the cross by himself, and for him, his most significant motive for the crafted pieces of wood is hope; hope that it will help to heal broken families, even if it’s just for a moment.

“I just never realized that I do let all of this bother me,” Zanis said. “I just don’t think there’s anything that I can do but help the families remember.”

