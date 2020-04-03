New poll finds most voters want to see changes made to the primary election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic is changing everything, and a new poll shows a majority of Utahns think accommodations should be made for the upcoming primary election.

The Hinckley Institute of Politics/ Deseret News poll finds 75% of participants think changes should be made, but they are split on how it should happen.

The poll finds 24% of voters think the state should allow candidates to gather signatures online, which Governor Gary Herbert has already made happen, 21% say the primary election should be postponed, 19% say all candidates who have filed should be put on the primary ballot and 11% say candidates should be given more time to collect signatures.

“I think there is one sense from Utah voters is they want some sense of fairness about this during a time when there is nothing traditional about how candidates are interfacing with the voters,” said Hinckley Institute of Politics Director Jason Perry.

Of those polled, 10% said they don’t want to see any changes, and 15% were not sure.

In the race for governor, the poll has former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr leading the field with 26%, but Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is close behind with 24%.

Former House Speaker Greg Hughes and Utah County businessman Jeff Burningham came in at 7%, former Utah GOP chair Thomas Wright and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton had 2%, Jan Garbett had 1% and 32% were undecided.

Perry says the large undecided group is likely a reflection of people being more concerned about the pandemic we are dealing with.