New ICE facility for Utah immigrants could be in Wyoming

FILE – This undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS’ facility at Tornillo, Texas. On Friday, June 28, 2019, border officials were expected to unveil the newest outdoor facility meant to detain immigrant children and families who cross the U.S. border near Yuma, Ariz. Over the last two years, that area has seen a tremendous spike in the number of families and children who travel unaccompanied. (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is moving forward with plans for a new detention facility for people in custody in Utah that could be built in Wyoming.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that ICE plans to begin accepting formal proposals on July 17 and wants to build the facility within 90 miles of Salt Lake City.

Utah-based Management and Training Corporation spokeswoman Issa Arnita says the company plans to submit a proposal for a facility in Evanston, Wyoming. The city is about 85 miles northeast of Salt Lake City.

ICE began moving people last year to places like Nevada and Colorado after Utah County ended its contract to hold ICE detainees in its jail.

ICE spokeswoman Alethea Smock says there’s no timeline to choose a company and location.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

What others are clicking on: