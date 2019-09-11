New flashing speed limit warning sign installed along Plain City’s S-curve

PLAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- After multiple reports by ABC4 expressing residents concerns about an upcoming S-curve, Plain City has installed a new flashing speed limit warning sign.

The area of concern is 1900 North and 3150 West.

“Hopefully, it will get people’s attention,” said Dan Schuler, Plain City Public Works Director.

The sign’s installation follows S-curve warning signs that were put up in June.

It was after ABC4 brought residents concerns to Plain City Mayor Jon Beesley back in May.

During our initial reporting, resident Haylee Woodward told us, “we’ve had a man come and hit the ditch. We’ve actually had to fill it in now. They actually flipped their car twice and landed in the driveway.”

Woodward, a mother of three young children shared, “we don’t let our kids come out front because it’s too scary.”

The catalyst for our reporting followed a deadly motorcycle accident that happened in May.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Robert Overdiek sped around the S-curve going more than 50 miles per hour, losing control and crashing.

The posted speed limit is 40 miles per hour along this stretch of roadway.

Overdiek died as a result of his injuries. The crash happened the day before his 42nd birthday.

Since 2010, there have been nine crashes along this S-curve. Two of the crashes were fatal. Five involved teens.

This roadway is maintained by Plain City.

However, for our reporting ABC4 also reached out to the Utah Department of Transportation. By phone, Robert Miles, the director of traffic safety told ABC4, “S-curves aren’t designed to be dangerous. What makes them dangerous is drivers not going the posted speed limit.”

Latest Stories: