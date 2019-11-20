New dental clinic helps those in need

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Students are three times more likely to miss school due to dental needs.

The Salt Lake City School District now has a solution for students near the Liberty Community Learning Center.

This new dental clinic may look like just any other dental clinic, but this was built for a very special purpose.

James Yapias, the Director for the Salt Lake Education Foundation, explained why this new clinic was so important for the community.

He said, “This is groundbreaking for us, we want to provide services to the underserved community.”

“We are able to help to students, we are able to help families and anyone who would like access. This is for the community,” he continued.

Dental care can be expensive and for some in the community, it just doesn’t happen. This is why the Salt Lake Education Foundation has teamed up with community donors and the University of Utah’s Dental School to open the clinic.

The clinic will serve adults and students in neighborhoods of four area elementary schools: Whittier Elementary, Bennion Elementary, Liberty Elementary, and Washington Elementary.

Yapias said, “This is for the community and for the students in need.”

It can be a life-changing opportunity for the community and an opportunity for the future dentists to get real supervised experience.

Student Doctor Timothy Bitner said, “It has been great to see the impact it has on people.”

The Dental Clinic is just the latest of services available at the Liberty Community Learning Center.

