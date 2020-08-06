New charges for suspect in West Jordan double murder after wife accepts plea deal

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The suspect in a double murder in West Jordan in April is now facing new felony charges after police were able to tie him to the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in 2019.

Police say on September 7, 2019, three individuals entered the convenience store located at 9657 South State Street with firearms and robbed the store of multiple packs of cigarettes and $60 in cash.

A witness said the men then jumped the fence near the school and got into a gray four-door car. He described the suspects as Polynesian and police used surveillance photos to request help in identifying them.

One tipster called in saying the gloves belonged to B.D. Medical and two additional callers identified one of the suspects as Albert Enoch Johnson.

Sina Johnson, the wife of Albert Enoch Johnson, later told detectives she works for B.D. Medical and her husband drives a gray Toyota.

Albert Enoch Johnson

Salt Lake County Jail

The new charge came just a day after Sina Johnson accepted a plea deal with prosecutors’ for her role covering up for her husband’s whereabouts and getting rid of the clothes he was wearing during the alleged murders.

Charging documents state Sina Johnson told police that her marriage was “not doing well” and the last time she saw him was on April 17. As the interview continued, police said her story kept changing about her knowledge of the homicide and her contact with her husband.

She also told detectives she took his bloody clothes and shoes to the garbage when she found out that he had been involved in the homicide then cleaned her apartment because there was blood downstairs, on the hallway walls, and in the bathroom.

Sina Johnson was charged on April 23 with second-degree felony obstruction of justice and was being held at the Salt Lake County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

Monday, Johnson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree felony attempted obstruction of justice instead and was given a suspended 0-5 years in prison and three years probation.

She was given credit for the 102 days she spent in jail.