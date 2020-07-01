New charges: Chad Daybell faces new charges related to the death of his wife’s two children

A booking photo provided by the Rexburg (Idaho) Police Department shows Chad Daybell, who was arrested Tuesday, June 9, 2020, on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after local and federal investigators searched his property, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they uncovered human remains at Daybell’s home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that’s drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs. (Rexburg Police Department via AP)

REXBERG, Idaho (East Idaho News, Nate Eaton, ABC4 News) – Chad Daybell, the step-dad of two Idaho children whose bodies were found buried on his Salem, Idaho property is now facing additional charges in relation to their deaths.

According to Nate Eaton with East Idaho News, Daybell will be in court Wednesday on his new charges of two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, the same charges his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was charged with on Tuesday.

Chad Daybell will face Judge Faren Eddins Wednesday at 1 p.m. You will be able to watch the court hearing live here on ABC4.com.

Daybell is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3-4 on his previous charges that were filed after the remains 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J. Vallow were found on the property June 9.