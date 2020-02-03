New bill would make Veterans’ Court available to entire state

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A bill that would expand Veterans’ Court to the entire state took a major step forward at the Capitol Monday.

The Veterans Treatment Court Act, sponsored by Representative Lowry Snow, passed the House on a unanimous vote.

The program provides rehabilitation services specifically tailored to veterans who get into trouble with the law.

It’s already being used in Salt Lake and Utah counties.

“For those who qualify, it gives them a second chance, and it’s not an easy program. They have to report regularly to the courts, they have to go through a number of hoops,” Rep. Snow.

The program utilizes services veterans qualify for through the VA.

The bill is now off to the State Senate for consideration.

