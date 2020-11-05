Nevada to hold daily briefings for election counting updates

CLARK COUNTY, Nevada (ABC4 News) – All eyes are on Clark County, Nevada while election ballots are still being tallied.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are in a tight race in Nevada where six electoral voters are at stake.

The Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says provisional ballots, special ballots for new residents and electronic ballots sent overseas as well as electronic ballots for disabled voters are what still needs to be counted.

“We are working feverishly to get all of that counted so that we can make an accurate report,” said Gloria at a news conference on Wednesday.

The process may take days. “Beginning tomorrow coinciding with what the Secretary of State will be doing with her reporting; we’ll be holding a daily press conference at 10 a.m. from now until we’re done with the counting process,” said Gloria.

With the ability to process 70,000 ballots per day, Gloria says 337,000 mail-in ballots have already been counted.

Waiting for the end result is a lot to take for some. During Gloria’s news conference, a man interrupted him to yell into microphones: “Joe Biden is stealing the Election. The media is covering it up. The Biden crime family is stealing this Election!”

Gloria is asking for patience. “We will also continue to receive mail due to statutory requirements we have to continue to receive mail that was postmarked by November 3rd,” explained Gloria.

The Monday before the Election, ABC4 spoke with Jason Perry, the Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, about the potential delay in Election results.

“There’s a lot of ballots outstanding is the reason why,” explained Perry. He says the counting of votes will continue “until we have a final canvas 14 days after the election.”

As the nation waits for the final outcome of the Presidential Race, President Donald Trump’s Campaign filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to stop counting. It’s while the Campaign demands a recount in Wisconsin.