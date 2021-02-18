Nephi man charged after drugging, raping 14-year-old girl

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Nephi man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he drugged and raped a 14-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause statement, Dallan Kaye Poulsen, 35, met the woman in Spanish Fork a year ago on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 2020.

The 14-year-old girl told police that on the morning of Feb. 13, Poulsen offered to give the girl a tattoo and gave her a “white pill” that Poulsen told her was Adderall, telling her that it would make her “more awake and less tired,” according to official documents.

A probable cause statement said the police later tested the 14-year-old’s blood which tested positive for Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, and THC Metabolite.

After the 14-year-old took the pill, she reported to officers that Poulsen sent a text message to her telling her to meet him in the bathroom. A probable cause statement said that Poulsen then sexually assaulted the girl in the bathroom.

Documents allege that Poulsen “intentionally impaired” the 14-year-old in order to “control her.”

In an interview with officers, Poulsen initially denied having any sexual contact with the 14-year-old, also denying giving her a tattoo or any drugs, saying he didn’t even know who she was.

Eventually, Poulsen told officers that he did in fact make sexual contact with the 14-year-old and admitted that he brought meth into the home.

A probable cause statement said that Poulsen then said he fell asleep on a couch and when he woke up, the bag of meth was empty and the 14-year-old told him she had taken Adderall. He also admitted to giving the 14-year-old a tattoo.

Poulsen has been charged with drug distribution, rape, object rape, forcible sex abuse, and 2 counts of forcible sodomy.