Bystanders save person from burning house in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Attentive bystanders were able to help a person out of a burning home Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. near 300 East Herbert Ave. (1000 South).

Fire crews were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes; the cause is under investigation.

Officials say some powerlines fell in the area, causing a small outage.

ABC4 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

