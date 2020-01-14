Bystanders save person from burning house in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Attentive bystanders were able to help a person out of a burning home Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported around 9 a.m. near 300 East Herbert Ave. (1000 South).
Fire crews were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes; the cause is under investigation.
Officials say some powerlines fell in the area, causing a small outage.
ABC4 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
