Neighbors react to arrest of alleged serial rapist

CLEARFIELD (ABC4 News)- It took investigators more than 20 years to link Mark Burns from Ogden to a string of violent crimes.

“We thought it was a mistake or something,” neighbor Pat Sheehan said.

Make no mistake about it, Clearfield Police say Pat Sheehan was living next door to Mark Burns, a serial rapist.

“Disbelief, shock, I couldn’t believe it,” Sheehan said.

Police say a piece of DNA from Burns’ half brother led detectives to Mark.

Police say Mark Burns is connected to at least nine alleged rapes in Utah and Wyoming. He was arrested and charged with 17 counts including aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.

Sheehan hopes justice will finally be served.

“He needs to be held accountable the victims the victims I feel sorry for,” Sheehan said.

Utah Law Enforcement says Burns could be connected to several other assaults throughout the Western part of the U.S.

