Neighbors react as new details emerge in Layton Tinder Murder

Neighbors of 24-year-old Ethan Hunsaker of Layton say they can’t believe what he’s accused of.

“It’s just weird to be honest because we’ve lived here for over two years, and I love living here,” said Austin Coleman, a neighbor. “It’s a relatively quiet neighborhood. Nothing really happens.”

Layton Police say Hunsaker stabbed a woman to death inside his home on 1319 N. Reid Avenue.

“Super scary,” said Michael Checketts, a neighbor. “You hear about these things, but they’re not necessarily three houses down from you.”

“At approximately 3:19 a.m. Layton Police Dispatch received a 911 call from Ethan Hunsaker,” said Patrol Sgt. Eric Smith.

Police say over the phone, Ethan confessed to killing someone and asked police to come and shoot him.

“Officers responded to the aforementioned address where they were in contact with Hunsaker,” said Smith. “Officers located a female lying on the floor having sustained multiple stab wounds to the torso.”

Arresting documents state the pair started communicating on the Tinder dating app around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Ethan then picked the 25-year-old woman up from her home, took her to a local bar, then back to his home.

The stabbing attack allegedly happened after the pair were intimate.

While the victim was sleeping, Ethan allegedly tried choking her before stabbing her.

Coleman describes the scene as police responded.

“Guys with like hazmat suits and booties on were over there,” he said. “That’s not your typical scene you wake up to.”

Coleman says he would see Ethan outside from time to time.

“I waved at him a couple of times mowing his lawn and he seemed like an alright guy, but I never talked to him.”

Arresting documents state Ethan suffers from mental illness. He is now in the Davis County Jail on suspicion of murder.