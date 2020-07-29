Neighborhood pulls together for mother, twin girls hurt in deadly crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Taylorsville neighborhood is coming together to show their support for a woman and her twin girls seriously hurt in a deadly car crash on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the moments before they were hit by a gold sedan dodging a dog. The sedan was then hit by a truck.

The force lodged the vehicle forward crashing into the victims.

“It’s just a horrible tragedy,” said Jackie Feise, who lives near the accident scene.

Sadly, one of the twins died at the scene. The accident happened in the area of 5100 South and 3200 West.

“There were several ambulances, police officers and fire trucks,” said Feise. “It covered a good part of the street. They blocked our street off, and it continued down the street.”

A day later a memorial grows with people stopping by with flowers and dolls as well as to pray.

It’s while some residents in the area say traffic and unchained dogs are an issue.





“The traffic is pretty bad,” said Feise. “They speed along here, and I think it’s only 35 miles per hour.”

“That’s another thing,” said Katherine Harwell, whose parents live in the area. “There’s always dogs going up and down these streets.”

Nearby preparations are being made for the victim to return home.

“That’s the last I heard that she was released, and she’s with the daughter at Primary Children’s,” said Jayme Poer, a friend.

In a show of support, friends are putting up pink and white ribbons throughout the victim’s neighborhood so she can see them when she comes home from the hospital.

“Just what we want the ribbons to say that we can’t imagine what she’s going through, but we want to help, and we’re here,” said Poer. “We want to carry some of that weight for her.”