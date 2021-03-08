Neemias Queta named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Neemias Queta became the second Utah State basketball player to be selected as the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year.

Queta was also a unanimous selection for the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Sam Merrill won the award after the 2018-19 season.

Queta led the Aggies to the second seed of the Mountain West Tournament for the third consecutive year and was the only player in the MW to average a double-double during league games, turning in 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Queta also led the league in conference games in field goal percentage (.584) and blocks (3.5), ranked second in defensive rebounds per game (7.37), third in offensive rebounds per game (3.00), ninth in points per game (15.4), 11th in steals (1.2) and 12th in assists (2.8). Queta was at his best against the top teams in the league, averaging 26.5 points and 15.7 rebounds per game against San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State and Nevada.

Queta has six straight double-doubles and 12 overall this season. On the year, Queta’s averages of 14.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.8 assists per game make him one of just six players in the NCAA since 1992-93 to average more than 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 assists per game. Queta is the only player in Mountain West history with that stat line. Queta is the only player in the nation this year with 65 or more assists and 65 or more blocks, totaling 70 dimes and 75 rejections on the year.

Queta was one of three Aggies on all-conference teams, as he was named to the all-MW first team. Junior forward Justin Bean earned second-team honors, while junior guard Brock Miller was named honorable mention.

Utah State will tip off the Mountain West Conference Tournament Thursday against either Air Force or UNLV at 7:00 p.m.