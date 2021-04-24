Need plans? University of Utah invites public to fun activities Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s the weekend, and the University of Utah is inviting the public to come play outside.

On April 24, The University of Utah’s Westside Studio in partnership with Salt Lake City Public Lands is hosting an Earth Day celebration.

Kicking off at 10 a.m., at 750 south Emery Street near Poplar Grove Park, public officials are inviting community members to plant trees, garden, paint, and clean up the area.

“Activities will include tree planting with TreeUtah, creating a new pollinator garden, painting of a community mural, and cleaning up the beloved community park,” informs Zach Gardner, the event organizer.

According to officials, there are about 14 organizations participating, and each will host a number of community engagement activities ranging from picket-ball to scavenger hunts.

Gardner adds that free food will be offered, and masks are required.

“University of Utah students in Dr. Garcia’s Westside Studio have been working closely with Salt Lake City Public Lands Division to work on creating a new, community-driven public lands master plan that is titled Reimagine Nature,” Gardner shares. “Students have been involved heavily in planning and engaging with the community for their input, with a special focus on underrepresented voices. Students have engaged the public through flyer distribution, as well as workshops and community meetings held virtually and live.”

As a result of the community engagement and input, the Earth Day event is envisioned as part of one of the transformational projects of the plan: reimagine neighborhood parks.

Event organizers say the Reimagine Nature Master Plan has been in the works since summer of 2020 and has had more than 7,000 community members give input.

“The plan is now in phase two and the public is still encouraged to have their voices be heard in guiding the vision of Salt Lake’s natural lands, urban forests, and city parks,” he adds. “A special thanks to University Neighborhood Partners, the Bennion Center, Westside Studio, Salt Lake City, TreeUtah, and all the others who have given resources and support for this event. “