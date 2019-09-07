New images show massive size of Neck Fire in Southern Utah

UPDATE: New aerial images show the massive scale of the Neck Fire burning near Lund in Southern Utah.

As of Saturday morning, firefighters are expecting the 17,800-acre blaze to grow.

The fire that reportedly started from a lightning strike was first reported on Thursday and quickly grew in a remote area about 15 miles north of Cedar City.

Additional resources will attack the fire today both from the ground and in the air. Crews will focus on the fire’s perimeter in an attempt to contain the fire.

No structures have burned, and roads continue to be closed in the area to allow firefighting efforts. The fire remains at 15% containment.

UPDATE: As of Friday night on September 06, the Neck fire was mapped at 17,800 acres and officials say the fire is now %15 contained.

UPDATE 9/6/19: Fire crews say the fire has burned 10,000 acres.

IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah fire officials reported a new wildfire burning in a remote section of Iron County.

The Neck Fire is impacting an estimated 3,500 acres about 15 miles east of Lund. It is 0 percent contained as of Thursday night.

Officials said it is burning grass and sagebrush, but no structures are threatened.

Crews are on the scene fighting the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and was originally reported to the Color Country Interagency Dispatch Center at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

