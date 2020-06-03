NBA plan in place to return to action July 31st

22 teams will be invited to Orlando, with eight regular season games before playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The NBA is coming back.

A plan to return to action is expected to be ratified by the NBA board of governors tomorrow, that would bring 22 teams to Orlando beginning July 31st, according to ESPN sources.

Each team will play eight regular season games to solidify seedings at the Disney Sports Complex, before the playoffs would begin.

No fans will be allowed to attend the games in person, but every game will be televised.

All 16 teams that are currently in the playoffs will be invited, including the Utah Jazz, who currently own the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 41-23. Currently, the Jazz would face the Oklahoma City, the fifth seed, in the first round of the playoffs.

An additional six teams will also play in Orlando, five teams from the Western Conference (New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio), and one from the Eastern Conference (Washington).

So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.

The NBA's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

If at the end of the eight regular season games, the ninth seed is within four games of the eighth seed, there will be a play-in tournament for the final seed.

With the July 31st start date, the last possible game of the NBA Finals would take place October 12th.

The NBA Draft and free agency would then take place sometime in October.

The NBA’s board of governors requires a three-fourths passage of the 30 teams on a plan, but there is an expectation among owners that they will fall into line and overwhelmingly approve the commissioner’s recommendation, ESPN sources say.

The NBA season was shut down March 11th because of the coronavirus pandemic.