NBA boycott prompted by Wisconsin police shooting draws mixed reaction from Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Fans of professional soccer, baseball, and basketball witnessed players from across the country using their platform to boycott in their strongest statement yet against police brutality and racial injustice Wednesday night.

Some applauded, others disapproved.

The movement began with the Milwaukee Bucks refusing to come out of their locker room for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Players said they were protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in their home state of Wisconsin.

“One person said, ‘You know, just show up and dribble’ and that really hurt my heart because I was an athlete at one time. They made it seem like as long as we’re entertaining America, then I guess everyone is alright. But when we get killed, then we hear crickets,” said Marlin Lynch III, a West Valley City resident.

Fans then saw games from the NBA, MLS, WNBA, and MLB postponed, including the Real Salt Lake match Wednesday evening that sent 5,000 fans home. The move drew support and criticism from Utahns across the state.

Janeta Jeffrey, a Magna resident said she felt like players were acting too preemptively, without knowing all of the details in the investigation.

“The players, they should be with the officers for at least a week or two to kind of see what they go through every day. The danger that they go into and then maybe they would be open-minded to what’s going on,” she said.

Other Utahns are in disagreement and said professional athletes should keep politics out of sports and use social media instead to express their concerns.

“Sports should be an escape from reality. They are playing a game that hundreds, if not thousands would change spots with them. All they are doing is further proving that we don’t need them,” a Roy resident commented on social media.

“Sports used to bring American people together. But now it’s just another tool to divide us. Postponing games means what? They will still play, they will still get paid,” wrote a St. George resident on social media.

Fans who supported the move said they commend the athletes for using their platform to speak out against racial injustice and bigotry.

“I’ve been watching the NBA since I was five years old. I am very proud to call myself a fan. Part of the reason I love following the NBA is they have spoken out on these issues for many years. They continue to take the lead and put their money where their mouth is and I can’t respect it enough,” said Ken Pedersen, a Salt Lake City resident.

“It really touched my heart. It showed me that wins don’t only matter on the court or the field. The real wins are what you do in our community and what you stand for. It was a great display of love, unity, and solidarity across this world because we are in this together. We need each other to survive,” said Lynch.

Greg Foster, a Salt Lake City resident said that criticisms about players not being impacted by racial injustices are unfounded.

“NBA players are not exempt to police violence. We saw that with a local player for the Jazz in Thabo Sefolosha when he played for the Atlanta Hawks. He had his leg broken for the NYPD and missed the playoffs. We saw Sterling Brown who is currently playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, he was tased and brutalized by Milwaukee Police so this is something that definitely directly affects them and especially in a league that’s 80 percent African American,” he said.

No matter where fans stand, the topic of racial inequality will likely come up again in the world of professional sports. The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets will not play Game 6 that was originally scheduled for Thursday evening. But players said they plan to finish the playoffs.