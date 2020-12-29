NBA approves three Salt Lake City restaurants for visiting teams to dine at

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Now that the NBA is back, the league is taking specific precautions to protect players from contracting COVID-19.

Those measures approve only allowing players, coaches, and team staff to eat at restaurants approved by the association.

So, when visiting teams come to Salt Lake City they’re allowed to eat at Red Iguana, Manoli’s, and Valter Osteria.

“It makes me feel very proud,” said Lucy Cardenas, Owner of Red Iguana. “Red Iguana’s been in business for 35 years, and we take a lot of pride in what we do. And, it’s a lot of hard work.”

League officials selected the restaurants as alternative dining options to player’s hotels due to their outdoor and indoor dining options.

Both choices allow players to safely socially distance from others.

“In order to open, we had to follow certain rules which we have,” said Cardenas. “We had to remove 50% of our tables.”

According to the NBA’s Health and Safety Guidelines to deal with COVID-19, players are not allowed to go to clubs, bars and lounges and attending any live events.