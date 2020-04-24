Navajo Nation to get PPE donations from University of Utah and RSL Foundation

The Navajo Nation has over 1,300 cases of COVID-19 and over 50 deaths related to the virus as reported by the Navajo Health Department Thursday.

Student volunteers from University of Utah School of Medicine and the RSL foundation are collecting PPE and donating it all to Navajo Nation.

Utah residents and businesses are encouraged to donate unused PPE such as surgical masks, cloth masks, sterile or vinyl gloves, safety glasses, face shields, disposable gowns, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes.

“A lot of families don’t have electricity or running water and it’s mostly because we’re so spread out over a land, that if you just imagine West Virginia, we’re bigger than that in size,” said Milo Fowler, a former resident of Navajo Nation.

The School of Medicine has been putting events on throughout the month and students say this is the last donation drive in April.

“This is just one component of some other contributions that have been made by the University of Utah to help care-givers in that area,” said Tad Morely the Executive Director of University of Utah Health System.

Milo Fowler says the people who live there, need basic essentials right now, even food and water.

Next week, the RSL Foundation will make a trip to the Navajo reservation to distribute the donated materials. If you have items to donate, contact the University of Utah School of Medicine.

