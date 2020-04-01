Navajo Nation reports seven confirmed deaths, 174 positive tests from coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, Jonathan Nez addresses a crowd after he was sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Nez is calling on voters in a southeastern Utah county to reject a ballot proposition that could lead to expanding a three-member county commission that Native Americans took majority of last year. Nez said Tuesday, Oct. 29, in a statement that the proposition is the latest attempt to undermine the voice of Navajo voters in San Juan County. The county overlaps with the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4 News) — According to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, the Navajo Nation has reached 174 positive tests for COVID-19 and has seven confirmed deaths from the virus as of Wednesday.

The 174 individuals who tested positive for coronavirus are in the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 85

Apache County, AZ: 17

Coconino County, AZ: 40

McKinley County, NM: 10

San Juan County, NM: 15

Cibola County, NM: 1

San Juan County, UT: 6

The Navajo Nation implemented a daily curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. to slow the virus’s spread. It does not apply to essential employees going to or from work as long as they have official identification and/ or a letter of designation from their essential business employer on an official letterhead. The letterhead must include a contact information to verify its authenticity.

“We are very sorry to hear of the loss of more lives due to the virus – we offer our prayers for the families of those who lost loved ones. In a few parts of the country, they are beginning to see a slight decline in new cases and it’s due to more and more residents staying home and practicing social distancing. Here on the Navajo Nation, we need everyone to fully grasp the importance of social distancing and the impact it has on fighting the spread of COVID-19. It’s completely up to us as individuals to do our part to beat the virus,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Visit the Navajo Department of Health’s website to read the entire Public Health Order, which includes provisions for essential businesses.