Navajo Nation receives fleet of new fire trucks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Navajo Nation Fire Department has received a fleet of new fire trucks and equipment Thursday. Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer congratulated the fire crews for their strong advocacy and hard work to secure the fleet of new trucks.

Fire Chief Larry Chee was instrumental in developing legislation to allocate a portion of Navajo Nation tax revenue to provide more revenue and resources for the Navajo Nation Fire Department. Seven new trucks were received and will replace an aging fleet that has been used by the firemen for many years.

“This is a great occasion for our entire Nation. The men and women of the Navajo Nation Fire Department are on the frontlines each and every day. They played a major role in successfully containing the recent Wood Springs 2 Fire as well. Under the leadership of Fire Chief Larry Chee and his staff, we are now able to provide more efficient equipment to help our firefighters save lives and protect our communities from wildfires and other emergencies. Thank you, our frontline warriors!” said President Nez.

The Navajo Nation Department of Fire and Rescue Services operates 24/7 to provide fire protection, education, and medical services across the Navajo Nation. Prior to the passage of the new legislation, Navajo Nation struggled to get adequate funding for personnel, personnel training, equipment, and community education.

“This is a great accomplishment and it is due to the persistence and dedication of our frontline warriors and Fire Chief Larry Chee. Our Nation’s firefighters, Navajo hotshots, and many others did a great job in putting out the wildfire that occurred this month. President Nez and I made several trips out to the Sawmill area during the fire, and we saw firsthand the hard work and brave service that our firefighters provide. Thank you to all of our frontline heroes,” stated Vice President Lizer.