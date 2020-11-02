NAVAJO NATION: CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program now available online

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller announced on Monday it has officially launched the online application for the CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program.

The program is not first come first served, which means every application will be provided equal

consideration, according to a press release issued by the Office of the President and Vice President.

Paper applications will continue to be available to elders, individuals with special needs, and those who are unable to file an online application.

“The online application is available to all enrolled members living on and off the Navajo Nation. If

you have elderly parents or grandparents who need assistance to complete and submit an

application, we encourage you to assist them by either submitting an application online or at your

local chapter or one of the alternative locations. As we have indicated before, with an initiative of

this magnitude, there will be issues that come up and it will take some time to resolve those

issues. Please be patient and please be respectful to everyone as we move through this process

together,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

According to the Office of the Controller, the application period will remain open until Nov. 30.

The Office of the Controller will pick-up completed paper applications from chapters on a weekly basis, until the application period ends, and checks will be mailed in December.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will have staff members, including fluent Navajo speakers, available to provide application forms and technical assistance.

Please visit https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/Hardship to view the locations and contact

information for this week.

“As we move forward with the online and in-person application process, it is very important that

we keep our guard up to protect our elders and those with underlying conditions. If you have

internet access, we highly recommend completing and submitting your application online. Please

be safe and comply with CDC guidelines if you must complete your application in-person,” said

Vice President Lizer.

All Navajo Nation residents and officials are advised to follow CDC guidelines when visiting

chapters and interacting with chapter officials and staff members, to reduce any potential risks

associated with COVID-19.

Wear a mask in public at all times, practice social distancing, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer frequently, and avoid gatherings of five or more people.

