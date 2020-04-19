Navajo Nation announces 70 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4 News) — On Sunday, Navajo Nation announced 70 new positive cases of coronavirus since Friday, bringing the total number of positive tests to 1,197.

According to a press release to ABC4 News, the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service also reported 4,075 total negative test results as of Saturday.

Deaths, meanwhile, held steady from Friday, at 44 confirmed deaths. According to the release, those patients had an average age of 66-years-old.

The number of Navajo Nation cases in Utah’s San Juan County also held steady at 14.

The Navajo Nation spans parts of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

The 1,197 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 321

Apache County, AZ: 187

Coconino County, AZ: 206

McKinley County, NM: 261

San Juan County, NM: 168

Cibola County, NM: 14

San Juan County, UT: 14

Socorro County, NM: 13

Sandoval County, NM: 13

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew remains in effect until Monday, April 20 at 5

a.m. (MDT).

The Navajo Police Department said once again it will continue to enforce the weekend curfew with road checkpoints in various communities and by issuing citations to those who violate curfew.

That citation could mean fines of up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail. During the weekend of April 11, 2020, the Navajo Nation Police reportedly issued approximately 119 citations to people violating curfew.

The release quoted Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, saying, “we are very appreciative to all of our Navajo Police Officers who are working hard to protect all of us. Let’s help them by staying home and complying with the weekend curfew. Let’s stay home and bring the numbers down and to protect and save the lives of our relatives, friends, and neighbors. Please abide by the orders and continue to pray for our people.”

In addition to the mandatory curfew, Navajo Nation also issued an order requiring all residents to wear protective masks while out in public.

In a Friday release, President Nez said they would also consider more aggressive measures.