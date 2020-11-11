National search is on to replace Gary Andersen

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Frank Maile did not see Saturday’s stunning news coming.

“It was a huge shock to tell you the truth,” Maile said. “I had no idea and I didn’t see it coming.”

After an 0-3 start, Utah State athletic director fired head coach Gary Andersen, ending Andersen’s second stint with the Aggies prematurely.

Maile was named the interim head coach, and will essentially get a five-game audition for the permanent job, a job Maile has dreamed about, having played for Utah State and coached the Aggies for ten years.

“Absolutely, that’s my dream,” Maile said. “I’m a true-blooded Aggie through and through. But it’s not about me, it’s about these kids these next five weeks.”

“It gives him a five-week audition if you will,” Hartwell said. “There’s no guarantee, no promise in there. But it certainly does not hurt him having that ability. I also told him, hey I know this is a difficult situation, and you’re not going to be thought less of if you don’t go 5-0.”

Maile isn’t the only one who wants the job, as Hartwell has been bombarded with calls since the announcement was made on Saturday.

“In the past 48 hours since the news broke, my phone has blown up in a very positive way,” Hartwell said. “There is a lot of interest already.”

Locally, one of the biggest names being mentioned is Weber State’s Jay Hill, who has turned the Wildcats program into an FCS power. But being from Utah is not necessarily a prerequisite to the job.

“Do they need to have an understanding of Utah?” Hartwell said. “Yeah, but do they have to have coached here and lived here? No. I’m not going to box us into that, nor am I going to box us in saying you have to have been a previous head coach.”

BYU assistant coaches Ed Lamb and Ilaisa Tuiaki will likely be candidates as well. Hartwell has been very impressed on how good the #8 Cougars have gotten so good, so quickly.

“I would be lying to you if I didn’t look down in Provo and see the job that they’ve done,” he said. “Two years ago, we go into Provo and beat BYU pretty soundly. Then you look at today, and Kalani has done a tremendous job down there and got that program going. I want to make sure the Aggies are headed in the same direction.”

Hartwell hopes to name a head coach before December 15th.

The Aggies host Fresno State his Saturday at 12:30 p.m. No fans will be allowed the attend the game because of COVID-19 restrictions.