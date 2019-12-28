National Park Service says human remains have been found in Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, CA (ABC4 News) Officials with the National Park Service say investigators have discovered a human skeletal remains in Joshua Tree National Park.

Officials say an investigation into the discovery who the skeletal human remains belong to is underway in the 49 Palms Oasis area of Joshua Tree National Park.

A press release from the National Park Service reads:

“On Thursday, December 19th, park authorities were contacted by a cooperating agency and alerted that they may have found evidence of human remains while analyzing photographs of the area taken last summer. The discovery is in a remote, rocky, steep location away from any trails. On Friday, December 20th, Joshua Tree National Park law enforcement rangers hiked to the reported location where they found human skeletal remains and personal belongings. There was no personal identification located with the remains, which appear to have been in that location for some time.”

Officials say an interagency investigation is currently ongoing and will be led by National Park Service law enforcement and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigators.

The decedent’s identity has not been confirmed, and the manner of death is undetermined at this time and add there are no indicators of foul play, officials say.



At this time park officials advise hikers to let someone know where you plan to hike and what time you plan to return.

