National One-Hit Wonder Day: Favorite long-lost hits

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sept. 25 is National One-Hit Wonder Day! A day where we can celebrate those songs that topped the charts but then their performers faded away from the music scene.

What are some of your favorite one-hit wonders? Let us know on our social media pages!

Below are some of the ABC4 staff’s favorite ‘one-hit wonders’:

  • Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby McFerrin
  • Take on Me – a-ha
  • Jump Around – House of Pain
  • Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) – The Penguins
  • Shake it – Metro Station
  • Tip Toe Thru the Tulips – Tiny Tim
  • Come on Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners
  • Video Killed the Radio Star – The Buggles
  • Bad Day – Daniel Powter
  • Brandy – Looking Glass
  • Afternoon Delight – Starland Vocal Band
  • Kung Fu Fighting – Carl Douglas
  • I Want Candy – Bow Wow Wow
  • It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls
  • Keep Your Hands to Yourself – The Georgia Satellites
  • What is Love – Haddaway
  • Macarena -Los Del Rio
  • Mambo No. 5 – Lou Bega
  • I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash
  • Stuck in the Middle With You – Stealers Wheel
  • The Middle – Jimmy Eat World
  • Achy Breaky Heart – Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Hey There Delilah – Plain White T’s
  • My Sharona – The Knack
  • Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story