National One-Hit Wonder Day: Favorite long-lost hits

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sept. 25 is National One-Hit Wonder Day! A day where we can celebrate those songs that topped the charts but then their performers faded away from the music scene.
What are some of your favorite one-hit wonders? Let us know on our social media pages!
Below are some of the ABC4 staff’s favorite ‘one-hit wonders’:
- Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby McFerrin
- Take on Me – a-ha
- Jump Around – House of Pain
- Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) – The Penguins
- Shake it – Metro Station
- Tip Toe Thru the Tulips – Tiny Tim
- Come on Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners
- Video Killed the Radio Star – The Buggles
- Bad Day – Daniel Powter
- Brandy – Looking Glass
- Afternoon Delight – Starland Vocal Band
- Kung Fu Fighting – Carl Douglas
- I Want Candy – Bow Wow Wow
- It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls
- Keep Your Hands to Yourself – The Georgia Satellites
- What is Love – Haddaway
- Macarena -Los Del Rio
- Mambo No. 5 – Lou Bega
- I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash
- Stuck in the Middle With You – Stealers Wheel
- The Middle – Jimmy Eat World
- Achy Breaky Heart – Billy Ray Cyrus
- Hey There Delilah – Plain White T’s
- My Sharona – The Knack
- Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.