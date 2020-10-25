National drug take-back event held throughout Utah on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Prescription drug abuse is a devastating issue around the country, and on Saturday in Utah, many agencies jumped in for their chance to help.

Several national drug take back events were held across Utah, a way for others to dump off unused or old prescriptions and know they are putting them into safe hands.

“Improper disposal causes anybody and everybody to have accesss to them when they shouldn’t and use them improperly, ” said Unified Police Det. Geoff Clark.

The goal is to also help educate the public about the dangers of misuse of prescriptions drugs.