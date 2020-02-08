N. Ogden Fatal Shooting: Search for Suspects

North Ogden, UT (ABC4 News)- North Ogden police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot and killed a 29-year-old man late Friday night.

Investigators say they received a “shots fired” call in the area of 400 East and 1700 North.

Upon arriving on scene they found the victim in the street. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators they say two “unknown subject” flee the area in a dark colored SUV. Police believe the victim and suspects knew each other and emphasize this was not a random act of violence.

North Ogden Police along with member of the Weber/Morgan Homicide Task Force are investigating and searching for the suspects.

