Must See: Man swept away by huge wave in Northern California

Santa Cruz, CA (ABC4 News)- A huge wave swept away a man walking along a rocky ledge overlooking the powerful Pacific in Northern California. It happened last week and was caught on video by a Santa Cruz County camera.

The 20-year-old man appears to be caught off guard and braces for the wave’s impact before getting swept into the ocean at Boony Doon Beach.

Miraculously, the man was rescued by state park rangers and is said to be just fine.

What Others Are Clicking On: