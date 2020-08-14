Murray schools set to reopen, rollout their own LTE network

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Murray City School District was the first to close in the state on March 12th. Now, it will be the first to reopen along the Wasatch Front on Monday.

“Right now at this point, we are kind of in the last few hours of getting prepared for school,” said Doug Perry, Murray City School District’s Public Information Officer.

Teachers are setting up their classrooms, and officials are working out students schedules.

The district has 10 K-12 schools.

In the age of Covid-19, there are also a new set of safety protocols.

“Once students arrive at school, there are a number of physical and social distancing protocols as well as masks that students are required to wear,” said Perry,

To increase the airflow, doors throughout the district’s schools will remain open while air blowers are on throughout the day to increase airflow.

Classrooms will also be sanitized throughout the day, and so will school buses.

“On the bus, we have mandatory mask mandates,” said Perry.

As far as learning, families have three options that include a combination in-class option with parents having the ability to pull their child out of class at any time to learn online.

There’s also the option for students to learn only online. It’s a choice the district is making easier for students as it prepares to roll out its first LTE network.

“The final step is getting the antennas on the roof, and basically pushing the start button,” said Perry.

The district anticipates fully rolling out its LTE network at the end of October making it the first in the nation to do so.