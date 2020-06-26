Murray Police officers de-escalate intense situation with armed robbery suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Murray City Police officers were able to de-escalate a tense situation Thursday night with an armed robbery suspect who fired her gun into the air before pointing it at officers.

According to Murray City Police Detective Kenny Bass, dispatch had received a call about a suicidal individual and an armed robbery that occurred around the same time.

A clerk from a gas station said a transgender woman, later identified as Ian Michael Long, 21, came into their store and grabbed a bottle of water and just told the clerk she was not going to pay for it and walked out. The clerk went after her in an attempt to talk her into returning it or paying for it at which point the suspect pulled a gun and then left the area.

Officers were checking the area when they found Long walking, still armed with a gun.

Bass said the officers engaged in a long, heated conversation with her, where she continued to threaten suicide and point the gun at her head. The police continued to try to deescalate when they said Long fired the gun into the air and then pointed the gun at officers.

The officers were protected and Bass said they did not fire back at the woman, but managed to eventually take her into custody.

As tensions against police officers rise around the county, Bass said he cannot tell us what caused each officer-involved to not fire at this individual but was proud of their officers that this did not result in a different ending, citing officers do not like to be involved in a shooting, or take the life of another person.