Murray Police looking to identify suspect in multiple burglaries

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking to identify a man wanted in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries in Murray.

Murray Police released a surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this male is asked to contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C010982.

