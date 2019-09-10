Murray Police hoping to identify fleeing suspect

by: Jennifer Gardiner

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are hoping to identify a fleeing suspect caught on video.

In a post on their Facebook, police are asking for anyone who recognizes him to contact them at 801-840-4000 and reference case #19C013958.

https://www.facebook.com/MurrayPolice/videos/458511211545908/

