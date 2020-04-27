Murray liquor store closed due to COVID-19 concerns

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A second liquor store in the state was closed for COVID-19 concerns Monday.

On Friday the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control temporarily closed the Moab liquor store after one of the employees tested positive. Monday, the DABC announced the Murray store at 5056 South State Street is also temporarily closed after a worker’s family member tested positive for the virus.

Employees from both stores will be tested for the virus and will self-isolate until their results are received, spokesperson for the DABC Terry Wood said.

Wood says a sanitation crew will go into both stores to clean and disinfect.

The Moab location will open soon. The Murray location will not be open until Thursday morning at the earliest

“The priority of the DABC is the health and safety of our employees and customers,” Wood added.

