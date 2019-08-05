Murder hearing Monday for death-row inmate

(ABC4 News/AP)- A convicted killer sitting on death row at the Utah State Prison was back in court Monday.

In 2015 a jury found Douglas Lovell guilty of murdering a South Ogden woman who he kidnapped and raped in 1985.

He was set to testify against him when he killed her.

He pleaded guilty in 1993 and was sentenced to death, but his case stalled out.

Monday’s hearing is to determine if Lovell’s attorneys did their jobs properly and if the church asked ecclesiastical leaders to not testify.

