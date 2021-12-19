Multiple fire crews respond to Kaysville house fire

Kaysville, UT – On Sunday, December 19, fire crews responded to a call of house fire. Crews arrived to the fire in the 2100 S block of 175 E in Kaysville around 6pm.

The fire quickly engulfed the back of the house and then pushed into the attic. By 6:45 pm, the home was fully engulfed in flames and there was a roof collapse. 

North Davis Fire, Layton City Fire and Hill AFB Fire and Farmington Fire departments were all called in to assist. 

By 7:30pm, the fire was under complete control.

The home belonged to a family of four. The name of the family hasn’t been released, but it was two adults and two children.

Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced family. 

